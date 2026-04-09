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NGT Urges Uttarakhand to Hasten Pilgrimage Path Capacity Study

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Uttarakhand government to quicken its submission of a carrying capacity report for pilgrim routes to sacred sites. The report, detailing environmental impacts, is crucial for regulating visitor numbers and preventing ecological damage. The government aims to submit it by February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST
NGT Urges Uttarakhand to Hasten Pilgrimage Path Capacity Study
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The National Green Tribunal has instructed the Uttarakhand government to expedite its report submission on the carrying capacity of pilgrim paths to sacred sites like Kedarnath and Yamunotri.

This directive follows previous orders to assess and regulate visitor inflow to protect ecologically sensitive areas.

The government, working with the Wildlife Institute of India, plans to complete the report by February 2026, but the tribunal demands a quicker resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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