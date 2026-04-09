Iran warns continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses,' reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST
Iran warns continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FICCI Reports on West Asia Conflict: Path to Economic Resilience for India
China Denies Allegations of Aid to Iran in US-Israeli Conflict
Navigating Modern Warfare: Insights from West Asia's Conflict
India's Basmati Rice Exports Thrive Despite West Asia Conflict
Somber Exchange: Bodies Returned Amid Conflict