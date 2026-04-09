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Iran warns continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses,' reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:05 IST
Iran warns continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses,' reports AP.

Iran warns continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses,' reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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