Jharkhand Set to Clear LPG Delivery Backlog in 10 Days
Jharkhand's state government, led by Minister Irfan Ansari, pledges to resolve the backlog of domestic LPG cylinder deliveries within 10 days. The initiative includes addressing nearly 200,000 pending orders and offering extra cylinders for weddings and religious events. Enforcement actions will be taken against negligent agencies.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government is taking decisive steps to address the longstanding backlog in domestic LPG cylinder deliveries across the state. On Thursday, Minister Irfan Ansari announced that the state will normalize supplies within a span of 10 days, following a high-level meeting with stakeholders.
Ansari revealed significant pending orders in major cities: 84,516 in Ranchi, 55,118 in Jamshedpur, and 50,313 in Dhanbad. To expedite the resolution, he directed that all pending orders be cleared promptly. The minister also emphasized the importance of addressing delays, threatening strict actions against culpable agencies.
Moreover, in a bid to ease personal and community events, the government will allow additional cylinders for weddings and religious ceremonies, with applications to be processed via district supply officers. This gesture underscores the administration's commitment to meeting community needs, even amidst logistical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)