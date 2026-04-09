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Germany Urges North Korea to Cease Missile Program

The German foreign ministry has called on North Korea to stop further missile launches and cease its development of weapons of mass destruction. They stressed the importance of North Korea complying with international law and ending its controversial missile program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:07 IST
Germany Urges North Korea to Cease Missile Program

In a strong statement issued on Thursday, the German foreign ministry appealed to North Korea to halt its missile launches. The ministry emphasized that North Korea must adhere to its international obligations.

Using the social media platform X, the German foreign ministry called for an end to North Korea's development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. This plea highlights growing global concerns over North Korea's military activities.

Germany's appeal aligns with international efforts to prevent the further proliferation of dangerous weapons and ensure regional stability by urging North Korea to comply with established international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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