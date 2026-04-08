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Legacy in Education: Honoring Savitha Shanmugasundaram

In memory of Savitha Shanmugasundaram, who was tragically killed in a shooting, her family has launched a one-million-dollar scholarship aimed at supporting underprivileged students at the University of Texas. The initiative seeks to honor Savitha's commitment to education and community service within the Indian American student community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:35 IST
Legacy in Education: Honoring Savitha Shanmugasundaram
  • Country:
  • United States

An endowed scholarship has been established in memory of Savitha Shanmugasundaram, an Indian-origin student killed in an Austin shooting last month. Her family has set up a one-million-dollar fund to assist underprivileged students, inspired by Savitha's dedication to education.

Savitha, a senior at the University of Texas's McCombs School of Business, was months away from gaining dual degrees when she tragically lost her life. Her endowment aims to support students from Title I schools, aligning with her mission of expanding educational access.

The initiative promises to provide scholarships to nearly 10 students annually. University officials and the Texas Indian Students Association are pivotal partners in this effort to celebrate Savitha's legacy and commitment to community service.

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