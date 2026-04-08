Unlocking Aspirational Livelihoods: India's New Skills Outcomes Fund Initiative
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched the Skills Outcomes Fund, aiming to boost livelihoods for low-income youth by utilizing outcomes-based financing in India's skilling ecosystem. This initiative, anticipated to be the largest globally, integrates public and private efforts to ensure that skills convert into sustainable employment.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary unveiled the Skills Outcomes Fund on Wednesday—a pioneering initiative to foster aspirational livelihoods for underprivileged youth.
The fund harnesses the power of outcomes-based financing, a strategic approach linking investments to verified employment outcomes. As the first of its kind, this initiative aims to channel public and private capital towards significant, measurable results within India's skilling ecosystem.
Chaudhary, who holds the portfolio for Skill Development and Education, expressed confidence in the fund's potential to become the world's largest outcomes-based financing initiative for skilling. He emphasized its role in elevating India's skilling agenda and providing sustainable employment pathways for the country's youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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