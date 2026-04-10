Dreamers Edu Hub Sets New Benchmark in NDA Coaching

Dehradun has again become the epicenter of educational excellence as Dreamers Edu Hub secures 58 selections in the NDA-II 2025 Final Merit List, marking a historic milestone. This achievement further cements its reputation as the leading NDA coaching provider not only in Dehradun but across India.

Yuvraj Saxena, with an All India Rank of 5, leads the remarkable alumni of successful candidates, alongside Aryan Kumar Singh, Mohammad Yahya, and Aditya Singh Dharnia, each securing top positions. Notably, five female candidates have also made their mark, exemplifying the institute's inclusive educational environment and commitment to empowering women for careers in the armed forces.

Founder Shri Hariom Chaudhary attributes this success to a disciplined, performance-driven approach. Dreamers Edu Hub attracts aspirants from 28 states, offering a superior training module that consistently produces top-ranking candidates. This success story not only highlights academic excellence but also reflects a broader trend in India's defence coaching landscape.