Blaze Near Ghitorni Metro Halted, No Injuries Reported

A fire erupted near Ghitorni Metro Station in Delhi on Friday evening, prompting swift action from the Delhi Fire Service. At 7.20 pm, they received a call for assistance, which led to the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

Within an hour and a half, the blaze was successfully brought under control, ensuring no casualties were reported. This rapid response demonstrates the efficiency of the emergency services in the area.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, seeking to understand the factors that contributed to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)