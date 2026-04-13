Uttar Pradesh Unveils Model School: A New Era in Education Begins

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the newly constructed Adarsh Secondary School on Monday. Built at a cost of Rs 5.17 crore, this facility is set to become a model for future educational institutions in the state.

Addressing the assembled students and dignitaries, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success. This project, realized largely through government funds and the Governor's initiatives, demonstrates a commitment to advancing educational standards.

The inauguration also featured the release of a book titled 'Hamara Jan Bhavan' and the presentation of a school bus to the institution. The school boasts advanced laboratories and facilities, which officials assert will vastly enhance the learning environment. The endeavor aims to inspire educators and students alike, fostering a new generation of achievers.