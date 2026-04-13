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Surging Oil Prices and EU Loan: Ukraine's Economic Balancing Act

Higher oil prices due to Middle East conflict have increased costs in Ukraine, potentially raising inflation by up to 2.8%. Meanwhile, the National Bank of Ukraine aims for 5% inflation in three years. Political shifts in Hungary may expedite a crucial EU loan to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:53 IST
Surging Oil Prices and EU Loan: Ukraine's Economic Balancing Act
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Escalating oil prices, exacerbated by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, are driving up costs across Ukraine. These increases could boost inflation rates by 1.5 to 2.8 percentage points, according to Ukraine's top central banker, Andriy Pyshnyi.

Meanwhile, Pyshnyi expressed optimism over Hungary's latest election outcome, hoping it would expedite the European Union's €90 billion loan to Ukraine, potentially easing financial pressures.

The National Bank of Ukraine remains steadfast in its long-term objective, striving to slash inflation to 5% within the next three years, leveraging every tool at its disposal to achieve this target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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