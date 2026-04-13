Surging Oil Prices and EU Loan: Ukraine's Economic Balancing Act

Escalating oil prices, exacerbated by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, are driving up costs across Ukraine. These increases could boost inflation rates by 1.5 to 2.8 percentage points, according to Ukraine's top central banker, Andriy Pyshnyi.

Meanwhile, Pyshnyi expressed optimism over Hungary's latest election outcome, hoping it would expedite the European Union's €90 billion loan to Ukraine, potentially easing financial pressures.

The National Bank of Ukraine remains steadfast in its long-term objective, striving to slash inflation to 5% within the next three years, leveraging every tool at its disposal to achieve this target.

(With inputs from agencies.)