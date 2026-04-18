Dollar Dips as Middle East Truce Boosts Market Optimism

The U.S. dollar declined to its lowest in several weeks on Friday amid heightened market optimism following Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, lessening concerns about the Middle East conflict.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed the strait's accessibility for commercial vessels during a truce, injecting positivity into global markets. U.S. President Donald Trump echoed the announcement, and the result was a sharp fall in oil prices, coupled with gains in Wall Street shares and a surge in U.S. Treasuries.

Market analysts, such as George Vessey from Convera, attribute the dollar's decrease to a shift in geopolitical risk rather than a fundamental weakening. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan maintained its current interest rate policy, while European and U.S. markets adjusted future rate expectations accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)