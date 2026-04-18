Karnataka Government Challenges High Court Directive on SSLC Examination Valuation

The Karnataka government has submitted a review petition to the High Court, opposing a recent directive that mandates the valuation of the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations according to existing rules. This comes after a controversial decision to implement a grading system for third language subjects, initially intended for the 2025-26 academic year.

State Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed concerns about the directive, citing a potential impact on students' results and emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the established notification schedule. The case originated from a petition filed by students following an announcement that third language marks would be replaced by a non-impactful grading system starting this year.

The minister assured that student interests would be safeguarded and committed to discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resolve the issue expediently, minimizing any disruptions in finalizing SSLC results. He noted that while slight delays may occur, significant obstructions are unlikely.