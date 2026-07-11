Rescued Against All Odds: The Oyo State Kidnapping Story

At Least Schoolchildren And Six Teachers Kidnapped By Gunmen In Nigerias Southwestern Oyo State Nearly Two Months Ago Have Been Rescued By Security Forces

Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state has witnessed a triumphant rescue operation. On Friday, government spokespersons confirmed the release of 39 schoolchildren and six teachers who had been kidnapped nearly two months ago by armed gunmen.

The successful operation was carried out by security forces, bringing relief to the families and communities affected by the harrowing ordeal.

This incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by educational establishments in the region, prompting urgent calls for enhanced protection measures.