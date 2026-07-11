Power Struggles: Cuba's Grid Woes Intensify
Cuba's national electrical grid experienced another collapse on Friday, marking the second outage within a week and the fourth occurrence this year. The country's grid operator, UNE, reported the outage, heightening concerns over the stability and reliability of Cuba’s energy infrastructure.
Cuba's national electrical grid suffered a collapse on Friday, according to UNE, the country's grid operator.
This incident marks the second outage in just one week, following a substantial nationwide blackout on Monday. It's also the fourth such event this year, highlighting ongoing challenges.
The repeated failures raise significant concerns about the resilience and reliability of Cuba's energy infrastructure, stirring headaches for both citizens and officials.