Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of stealing trade secrets to bolster OpenAI's hardware ambitions. The complaint raises allegations of misappropriation of Apple's confidential information. Tensions between Apple and OpenAI have increased amidst growing competition in the AI and consumer hardware sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple On Friday Sued Openai And Two Former Employees | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:33 IST
Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets
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In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Apple has initiated legal proceedings against OpenAI, alongside two former employees, accusing them of trade secret misappropriation. The lawsuit, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, implicates Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan in the alleged theft of confidential information, including product designs and supply chain strategies.

The complaint filed by Apple claims that Liu exploited an authentication bug to access Apple's internal network, where he downloaded numerous hardware-related files. Additionally, Tan is accused of leveraging Apple’s confidential data to benefit OpenAI, reportedly emailing himself information about Apple suppliers before departing the company. OpenAI has not commented on the lawsuit as tensions between the tech giants mount.

Apple indicates that OpenAI’s hiring of over 400 former Apple employees is a contributing factor to the alleged leaks. Despite a collaborative relationship marked by Apple integrating ChatGPT into its devices, the legal battle highlights a fierce competition for talent and technology in the AI space. Both companies remain silent on future implications of the lawsuit.

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