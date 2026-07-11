Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Apple has initiated legal proceedings against OpenAI, alongside two former employees, accusing them of trade secret misappropriation. The lawsuit, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, implicates Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan in the alleged theft of confidential information, including product designs and supply chain strategies.

The complaint filed by Apple claims that Liu exploited an authentication bug to access Apple's internal network, where he downloaded numerous hardware-related files. Additionally, Tan is accused of leveraging Apple’s confidential data to benefit OpenAI, reportedly emailing himself information about Apple suppliers before departing the company. OpenAI has not commented on the lawsuit as tensions between the tech giants mount.

Apple indicates that OpenAI’s hiring of over 400 former Apple employees is a contributing factor to the alleged leaks. Despite a collaborative relationship marked by Apple integrating ChatGPT into its devices, the legal battle highlights a fierce competition for talent and technology in the AI space. Both companies remain silent on future implications of the lawsuit.