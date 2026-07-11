US Demands Iranian Assurance on Strait of Hormuz Shipping Safety

The United States Is Demanding That Iran Publicly State It Will Stop Attacks On Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz And That All Lanes In The Strait Will Be Open To Shipping With No Tolls

The United States is intensifying demands on Iran to publicly ensure the safety of shipping lanes in the critical Strait of Hormuz, American officials indicated Friday.

According to senior U.S. representatives, discussions between the two nations have recently seen progress, but a definitive assurance from Iran is sought. "We want Iran to make a public declaration that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open, ensuring cessation of threats to ships," a senior official stated.

The incidents this week, which saw three vessels attacked, resulted in U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets. These events indicate a possible internal conflict in Iran between its hardliners and moderates over the ceasefire terms.