US Demands Iranian Assurance on Strait of Hormuz Shipping Safety
The United States is urging Iran to publicly guarantee the safety of shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent conversations have been productive, though Iran attributes attacks to 'an errant part of their system.' A power struggle in Iran could impact outcomes.
The United States is intensifying demands on Iran to publicly ensure the safety of shipping lanes in the critical Strait of Hormuz, American officials indicated Friday.
According to senior U.S. representatives, discussions between the two nations have recently seen progress, but a definitive assurance from Iran is sought. "We want Iran to make a public declaration that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open, ensuring cessation of threats to ships," a senior official stated.
The incidents this week, which saw three vessels attacked, resulted in U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets. These events indicate a possible internal conflict in Iran between its hardliners and moderates over the ceasefire terms.