Ryanair Emergency Landing: A Tale of Broken Windows and Engine Failures

A Ryanair Boeing 737 made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki due to a dislodged window that partially sucked a passenger out. The incident involved a Serbian national who was later hospitalized but not gravely injured. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the engine and window failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Passenger Was Partially Sucked Through A Dislodged Window On A Ryanair Boeing Flight Shortly After Takeoff From Thessaloniki In Greece On Friday | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:31 IST
Ryanair Emergency Landing: A Tale of Broken Windows and Engine Failures
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A Ryanair Boeing 737 flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger was partially sucked through a window shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki, Greece, on Friday. According to airport sources, the aircraft returned to Thessaloniki after the window dislodged mid-flight.

The Serbian national involved was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fellow passengers reported witnessing the man's head and shoulders outside the aircraft before being pulled back in. Boeing has yet to comment on the incident involving their 737 NG model.

Speculation over a piece of the engine breaking off and causing the window failure is unconfirmed, although videos suggest an engine failure similar to an incident in 2018. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities pledging to uncover the details behind the incident.

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