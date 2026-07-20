Youth Movement 'Cockroach' Demands Accountability in Education
India's youth-led 'cockroach movement' is protesting to demand the resignations of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protests were sparked by medical college entrance test paper leaks. Founder Abhijeet Dipke has been detained by police, as leaders hold talks with Health Minister J.P. Nadda.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, India's youth-led 'cockroach movement' rallied on Monday, calling for significant changes in the educational sector. The movement's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was reportedly detained by police, as two other leaders engaged in discussions with Health Minister J.P. Nadda.
The talks, which were brief, involved the presentation of a written letter to the minister. Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson, mentioned following the meeting that Minister Nadda assured them of internal deliberations regarding the issues raised.
Amid concerns over medical college entrance test paper leaks, thousands marched toward Parliament demanding the resignations of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding them accountable for these grievances.
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