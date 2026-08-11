Taliban's Education Ban on Afghan Girls Threatens Future

Since regaining power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have barred approximately 2.4 million girls from secondary education, as reported by UNESCO.

This educational restriction, seen nowhere else globally, poses a significant risk of condemning the nation to long-term lost potential, increasing poverty levels, and causing irreversible damage.

With estimates indicating a potential departure of 600,000 Afghan women from the workforce by 2066 and a projected $9.6 billion in income losses, the ramifications extend beyond education, influencing employment and economic stability.