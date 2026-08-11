Taliban's Education Ban on Afghan Girls Threatens Future
The Taliban's ban on Afghan girls' secondary education since 2021 risks Afghanistan's potential and deepens poverty, according to UNESCO. The restriction could lead to 600,000 women exiting the workforce and $9.6 billion income losses by 2066. The bans also exacerbate educational challenges, including a shortage of female teachers.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Since regaining power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have barred approximately 2.4 million girls from secondary education, as reported by UNESCO.
This educational restriction, seen nowhere else globally, poses a significant risk of condemning the nation to long-term lost potential, increasing poverty levels, and causing irreversible damage.
With estimates indicating a potential departure of 600,000 Afghan women from the workforce by 2066 and a projected $9.6 billion in income losses, the ramifications extend beyond education, influencing employment and economic stability.