Taliban's Education Ban on Afghan Girls Threatens Future

The Taliban's ban on Afghan girls' secondary education since 2021 risks Afghanistan's potential and deepens poverty, according to UNESCO. The restriction could lead to 600,000 women exiting the workforce and $9.6 billion income losses by 2066. The bans also exacerbate educational challenges, including a shortage of female teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 23:35 IST
Taliban's Education Ban on Afghan Girls Threatens Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Since regaining power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have barred approximately 2.4 million girls from secondary education, as reported by UNESCO.

This educational restriction, seen nowhere else globally, poses a significant risk of condemning the nation to long-term lost potential, increasing poverty levels, and causing irreversible damage.

With estimates indicating a potential departure of 600,000 Afghan women from the workforce by 2066 and a projected $9.6 billion in income losses, the ramifications extend beyond education, influencing employment and economic stability.

TRENDING

1
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Yemen
2
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

United States
4
Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

From Promise to Dropout: The Engagement Crisis Facing Digital Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026