Trump Condemns NYC's Luxury Home Tax as 'Dangerous Experiment'

In a bold critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday described a proposed surcharge on luxury second homes in New York City as a 'dangerous' leftist experiment, hinting at potential federal government intervention. He expressed concerns over the so-called 'pied-a-terre' tax on social media, where he referred to the policy as a 'political experiment.'

The tax, designed to levy an additional charge on New York's luxury secondary residences, faces legal hurdles as a Staten Island judge temporarily halted its rollout on Monday, according to U.S. media reports. Despite these challenges, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to vigorously defend the city's stand in court, continuing to support the tax expected to raise $500 million annually.

Relations between Trump and Mayor Mamdani were previously unexpectedly amicable despite opposing views on major U.S. policies. However, Trump's recent criticisms, labeling progressive Democrats as 'Radical Left Jihadists,' mark a sharper rhetoric as midterm elections approach. The future of the tax remains uncertain, with Trump actively exploring federal avenues to potentially block its implementation.