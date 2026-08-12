Unai Emery's Aston Villa Aims for Super Cup Glory Against PSG

Unai Emery is steering Aston Villa into the UEFA Super Cup with ambitions to set new club records. Despite losing key players during transfers and dealing with injuries, Emery maintains high aspirations for the club, which recently celebrated a major victory in the Europa League final against Freiburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 00:10 IST
Unai Emery's Aston Villa Aims for Super Cup Glory Against PSG
Unai Emery
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is pushing the club toward new achievements as they prepare to challenge European champions Paris St Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Villa ended a 30-year wait for significant silverware by clinching the Europa League title last season, marking their first major triumph since 1996. Emery, who secured a record fifth Europa League title, is now seeking his first Super Cup victory.

Despite facing squad changes and injuries, Emery is resolute in maintaining high standards and continuing the club's growth both on and off the pitch.

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