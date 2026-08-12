Unai Emery's Aston Villa Aims for Super Cup Glory Against PSG

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is pushing the club toward new achievements as they prepare to challenge European champions Paris St Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Villa ended a 30-year wait for significant silverware by clinching the Europa League title last season, marking their first major triumph since 1996. Emery, who secured a record fifth Europa League title, is now seeking his first Super Cup victory.

Despite facing squad changes and injuries, Emery is resolute in maintaining high standards and continuing the club's growth both on and off the pitch.