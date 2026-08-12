All Blacks Dominate Sharks with Eight-Try Blasting

The All Blacks showcased their prowess with a dominating 54-0 victory against the Sharks in their South African tour. Fehi Fineanganofo led with two tries, supported by a stellar performance from the team. They're now gearing up to face the Bulls before four tests against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 00:29 IST
All Blacks Dominate Sharks with Eight-Try Blasting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The All Blacks unleashed a powerful display on Tuesday, registering a stunning 54-0 victory against the Sharks during their ongoing South African tour. In contrast to their previous game against the Stormers, where they struggled initially, New Zealand's squad showed exceptional form, seamlessly executing eight tries without conceding.

Winger Fehi Fineanganofo emerged as a standout contributor, clinching two tries for the team. Supporting efforts came from Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai, and Sam Darry. Ruben Love complemented the team's offensive prowess by converting seven tries.

This resounding victory sets a promising tone for the All Blacks as they prepare to encounter the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, paving the way for a series of four tests against South Africa set to commence on August 22. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

1
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Yemen
2
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

United States
4
Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

From Promise to Dropout: The Engagement Crisis Facing Digital Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026