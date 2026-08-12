All Blacks Dominate Sharks with Eight-Try Blasting
The All Blacks showcased their prowess with a dominating 54-0 victory against the Sharks in their South African tour. Fehi Fineanganofo led with two tries, supported by a stellar performance from the team. They're now gearing up to face the Bulls before four tests against South Africa.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The All Blacks unleashed a powerful display on Tuesday, registering a stunning 54-0 victory against the Sharks during their ongoing South African tour. In contrast to their previous game against the Stormers, where they struggled initially, New Zealand's squad showed exceptional form, seamlessly executing eight tries without conceding.
Winger Fehi Fineanganofo emerged as a standout contributor, clinching two tries for the team. Supporting efforts came from Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai, and Sam Darry. Ruben Love complemented the team's offensive prowess by converting seven tries.
This resounding victory sets a promising tone for the All Blacks as they prepare to encounter the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, paving the way for a series of four tests against South Africa set to commence on August 22. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)