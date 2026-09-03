Modern Schools Open New Doors for Girls Across Chad

For many girls in Chad, staying in school can shape every part of their future, from the work they may pursue to the choices they can make for themselves and their families. The Girls' Education and Women's Literacy Project, known as PEFAF, is helping turn that promise into something more tangible by investing in safer schools, stronger learning opportunities and community support that encourages girls to continue their education.

Approved in 2020, the five-year project is being carried out by the Chadian government with support from the African Development Bank. It is backed by an $11.26 million grant from the Bank Group's Transition Support Facility, which supports countries facing fragility, conflict or institutional challenges, along with a non-monetary contribution from the Government of Chad valued at about $713,000.

Classrooms Built for Science, Technology and Confidence

The project's main investment is the refurbishment and expansion of the Amriguébé school complex in N'Djamena, which includes the Bilingual Girls' Secondary School and the Arabic Girls' Secondary School. A new girls' secondary school is also being built in Massakory, located in Hadjer-Lamis province, bringing better learning facilities closer to students who may otherwise struggle to access quality secondary education.

The schools have been designed to offer far more than additional classroom space, with science and computer laboratories, digital equipment, libraries, first-aid rooms, accessible toilets, drinking water and solar energy systems included in the improvements. These facilities give students practical ways to build scientific, technical and digital skills while studying in an environment that is safer, more inclusive and better prepared for modern education.

Halimé Haroun Hassaballah, a Year Two student in the Arabic stream at the Amriguébé Bilingual Girls' School, said students were looking forward to using the modern laboratories and computer rooms, adding that the investment had given them greater confidence in their futures. Headteacher Youssouf Malloum Malla believes the improved conditions will help pupils fully develop their abilities across scientific, digital and technical subjects.

Scholarships and Counselling Address Barriers Beyond School

New buildings alone cannot solve the financial, social and personal pressures that push many girls out of education. PEFAF plans to provide school kits and scholarships for vulnerable pupils, reducing some of the costs that can place secondary education beyond the reach of families with limited incomes.

Counselling centres will give teenage girls confidential places where they can seek guidance, receive emotional support and discuss concerns related to gender-based violence. Community awareness campaigns are involving parents, teachers, traditional leaders and local authorities in conversations about girls' safety, educational rights and the value of keeping them in school.

Associations of mothers working as educators are receiving support in leadership, governance and income-generating activities. Their local knowledge and close relationships with families place them in a strong position to identify pupils at risk of dropping out, speak with parents and encourage girls to return to class when household pressures threaten their education.

Building a Stronger Future Through Educated Girls

As the project reaches its closing stage in 2026, attention is turning towards protecting the progress already made and exploring a possible second phase in other provinces. An expansion could allow more girls to enrol, remain in school and complete their studies while opening further opportunities for women's literacy and economic empowerment.

National project coordinator Moussa Bedei Ali described every modernised school as another opportunity for future generations. That message reflects the wider value of the programme, since girls who receive a strong education are better equipped to earn an income, participate in public life, make informed decisions and support healthier, more secure households.

PEFAF is showing what becomes possible when school infrastructure is combined with financial help, personal guidance and community involvement. Each laboratory, scholarship and counselling centre gives girls a stronger chance to develop their abilities and take an active role in shaping Chad's social and economic future.