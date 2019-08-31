Freshers Day celebrated at ICFAI University, Jharkhand wherein newly admitted students were welcomed by the old students with warmth and joy. A number of cultural and sports events were conducted, wherein all the students participated with a lot of fervor and enthusiasm.

Addressing the students, Prof O. R. S. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Jharkhand said, "During the current year, a lot of innovative aspects were introduced in current year's induction program, like using Videos to introduce ICFAI Education System, session on Health and Happiness, Meditation, using stories like Panch Tantra for teaching values etc. All of them were liked by the students". "During the current year, we introduced a full-time course on Career Development, wherein career aspirations of all the students are captured and students are groomed as per their career interests. Individual students were assessed on their current strengths and weaknesses and plans are drawn up to train them in aspects like facing competitive examinations, interviews etc" added Prof Rao. "We also introduced a Students Mentoring System and issues that came out during the mentoring are being addressed", added Prof Rao.

Addressing the students, Prof Arvind Kumar said, "We are taking all possible steps to ensure the smooth transition of the new students into ICFAI Family". A number of newly admitted students appreciated the initiatives taken by the University and warmth of the old students to welcome them into the ICFAI campus.

(With inputs from ICFAI University)