Assam govt to help slow learners in Hailakandi schools

The Assam government has decided to launch a special programme in government schools in Hailakandi district to help students who cannot retain pace with the teaching-learning process in classrooms, a official said on Sunday. The education department and officials of Hailakandi along with an NGO, Piramal Foundation, will launch the accelerated learning programme (ALP) in the district on September 16.

The ALP will aid teachers to help those students who fail to keep pace in a normal classroom situation, Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said. "It is seen that learning outcomes of children in government schools of our district needs some hand-holding and the project is being piloted in the district to aid teachers job and to improve upon the learning outcomes of students at elementary level," she said.

A total of 100 schools have been identified for the pilot project, she said. "I would like to appeal to local community members, living near these 100 schools, to come and join us on this prestigious project, become a volunteer, aid the children and support the teachers for a period of 45 days," Jalli said.

Daily teaching modules have been developed while formulating the project to address the critical gaps in learning outcomes, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)