GDA cancels allotment of land to educational society

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has cancelled the allotment of land to an educational society in Rajendra Nagar locality of the tran-Hindan area here, an official said on Thursday. In place of a polytechnic college, a public school was being run at the site by another foundation in violation of the land use norms, GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma told mediapersons.

The action was initiated following a complaint on the UP chief minster's Jan Sunvayee portal by the All-School Parents' Association. The authorities had allotted 2,924 sq metres of land to Jai Prakash Mukand Lal Polytechnic.

For the past 23 years, the Darbari Lal Foundation (DLF) was running a public school at the site in violation of the conditions mentioned in the allotment letter, Verma said. While disposing of the complaint, the GDA joint secretary informed the complainant on August 28 that appropriate orders had been issued by the vice-chairperson in this regard.

On the other hand, school chairman Rakesh Khullar said their institute was imparting education in technical as well as academic streams since the past 23 year.

