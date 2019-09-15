Headmaster suspended for being alcoholic in Odisha

Headmaster of agovernment-run primary school in Odisha's Kendrapara districtwas suspended for allegedly coming to the institute in aninebriated condition and misbehaving with students, anofficial said on Sunday

Saroj Kant Barik, the headmaster of Nilakatheswarprimary school in Poshei village under Mahakalpada block hadcome in an inebriated state and allegedly misbehaved withstudents in the premises recently, the official said

An inquiry was initiated after receiving complaintsfrom guardians of the students and the accused headmaster wassuspended, he added.

