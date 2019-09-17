AFCAT supplementary exam for Srinagar centre to be held on Sep 25

The supplementary examination of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the Srinagar centre, which was cancelled due to technical reasons, would be held here on September 25, an official said. The exam was earlier scheduled on August 24.

Admit cards of candidates have already been sent to them on their registered email id as well as by speed post, the official said. The candidates can also download their admit cards on the official website of AFCAT, the official spokesperson said.

He said the candidates are advised to report at the exam centre by 10 am on the given date. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Jammu has also rescheduled the date of the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of junior engineers for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir who could not appear for the test conducted from August 28 to September 1.

The rescheduled CBT will be held on September 19 at Jammu and Chandigarh in two shifts, the spokesperson said.PTI TAS AB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)