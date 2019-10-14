JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, South Announced its New Domain

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, one of the premiere and oldest institutes in design is delighted to officially announce the launch of its new and improved website -www.jdinstitute.edu.in on 12thOctober 2019 exclusively for its South Campuses. The Institute has always embraced change and constantly reinvented themselves to break away from norms to introduce advanced learning systems for its students.

The new website provides a refreshed 'digital front door' for students, faculty and staff along with prospective students interested in learning at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, South. It has an array of features, interactivity, cleaner experience, updated navigation, easier ways to explore programs, authentication, quick links and rich content.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology - South, have been frontrunners in adopting new concepts and introducing cutting edge education since its inception. This has helped the institute to attain a prime spot in the field of design-related education. The Institute offers multidisciplinary education in fashion, interior, jewellery, make-up, photography along with fashion communication, Fashion Business Management, Fashion lifestyle and Entrepreneurship and is associated with two of the largest universities in India - Bangalore and Goa University for its degree courses.

The design education pioneers are known to constantly reinvent and emulate the latest concepts to help their students acquire the best skills and be relevant in the ever changing market place. Some of the prominent names in the design industry are the protégés of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, South.

Despite being an established institute with a number of recognitions and accomplishments, JD Institute of Fashion Technology - South, does not rely on its laurels but keeps on constantly reinventing itself to stay ahead of the curve.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology



Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the area of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.



