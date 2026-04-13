CIBF2026: Powering the Future of Batteries

The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026), an esteemed global event in battery technology, is set for May 13-15 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The fair anticipates over 3,100 exhibitors, marking unprecedented scale and diversity, offering a comprehensive view of battery sector advancements.

Attendees will explore solid-state and sodium-ion innovations, intelligent equipment, and carbon-tracking systems. High-level forums will discuss storage technologies and emission management, attracting over 2,000 experts to debate industry trends and create actionable pathways to a low-carbon future.

China's battery industry, closing 2025 with robust growth, will prominently feature energy-efficient solutions and zero-carbon initiatives. The event solidifies China's international market leadership, inviting industry professionals to engage with emerging opportunities shaped by global energy transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)