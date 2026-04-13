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CIBF2026: Powering the Future of Batteries

The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) will showcase global advancements in battery technology. From May 13-15, over 3,100 exhibitors will present innovations in energy storage, recycling, and manufacturing. The event features forums on emerging technologies, sustainable practices, and market trends, aiming to propel China's low-carbon economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:31 IST
CIBF2026: Powering the Future of Batteries
  • Country:
  • China

The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026), an esteemed global event in battery technology, is set for May 13-15 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The fair anticipates over 3,100 exhibitors, marking unprecedented scale and diversity, offering a comprehensive view of battery sector advancements.

Attendees will explore solid-state and sodium-ion innovations, intelligent equipment, and carbon-tracking systems. High-level forums will discuss storage technologies and emission management, attracting over 2,000 experts to debate industry trends and create actionable pathways to a low-carbon future.

China's battery industry, closing 2025 with robust growth, will prominently feature energy-efficient solutions and zero-carbon initiatives. The event solidifies China's international market leadership, inviting industry professionals to engage with emerging opportunities shaped by global energy transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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