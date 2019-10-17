EuroSchool Unveils Center for Excellence at its 3rd Campus in Pune, Announces Tie-up With Global Partners in Sports and Performing Arts

EuroSchool, India's leading network of K-12 Schools announced the commencement of academic operations for its 3rd School in Pune - Wakad West. The School made a major announcement to tie-up with leading global partners for delivering EXCELLENCE in sports and performing arts at EuroSchool Wakad West Campus. The School announced associations with the NBA Basketball School & Michael Phelps Swimming School, to strengthen its delivery in specialised sports, which is an integral part of their co-curricular activities. Similarly, specialised training in performing arts will be driven by The Furtados School of Music and the internationally renowned Trinity College London. Also, the Trinity College London has registered EuroSchool Wakad West Campus as their Regional Exam Centre making EuroSchool the 1st school in Pune, to have been provided with the Registered Exam Centre Status by Trinity College London.

EuroSchool currently has a presence of 11 Schools across six cities in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat. Their new campus in Wakad West is fully equipped to deliver EuroSchool's philosophy of 'Discover Yourself', wherein they offer every child with a vast canvas of opportunities in academic and co-curricular activities to discover their inner calling. The campus is equipped with excellent infrastructure including - swimming pool, basketball court, football playfield, professional skating rink, fully equipped Auditorium and Laboratories. The best-in-class facilities, highly qualified and experienced educators together guide and encourage every student in their journey to self-discovery. With new global partners on board, their latest campus is set to make the best use of these facilities toward grooming young minds. The School is set to initiate similar such tie-ups in the near future in other domains including - dance and drama, robotics and outdoor sports. In the very first year of its operation Wakad West campus has been ranked among India's Top 10 Emerging High Potential Schools by Education World 2019.

Commenting on this development Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids Group, said, "To let each child discover his true potential and pursue it, is the EuroSchool way. By partnering with globally recognised partners for specialised training in sports and performing arts, we will strengthen our goal of imparting holistic education at the Schools. This would also build a great platform to bring sports and liberal arts at the forefront for the students, who would like to pursue these activities as a mainstream career. Children would also learn about leadership, persistence, hard work and skill from mentors who are the best in their field."

About EuroSchool International:

EuroSchool, is a network of 11 K-12 Schools, across 6 cities in India. A division of EuroKids Group, the School Operates on the philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' wherein the core focus is to encourage children to realise latent talent, ascertain areas of interest, hone individual skills, thereby uncovering varied facets of their personality. The profound realisation that the skills that are required to face the challenges we will be up against in the future must be imparted from a young age evolved into the philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' which is delivered via the 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy. Their Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology, paves the way for the students to do well in academics, with the co-curricular activities helping children to develop their creative, sporting and musical aspirations.

All EuroSchools are affiliated either to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE) and select EuroSchools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE). It is India's 1st chain of Schools to receive the 'Safe School' certification from a global audit firm.

www.euroschoolindia.com | www.eurokidsgroup.com

