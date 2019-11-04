International Development News
Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch AI and Machine Learning Training Program

  04-11-2019
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:00 IST
Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch AI and Machine Learning Training Program

Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, today launched the Postgraduate Program in AI and Machine Learning, in partnership with Purdue University. The Postgraduate Program in AI and Machine Learning will be offered in India and provides the most comprehensive program — leveraging Purdue's academic excellence; Simplilearn's partnership with IBM on content, tools and certification; and Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum with Blended Learning approach.

This collaboration offers learners a strong program curriculum with industry projects, covering in total over 450 learning hours and more than 25 projects. The program covers foundational to advanced skills on Machine Learning, NLP, Speech Recognition, Deep Learning, Computer Vision and Reinforcement Learning, enabling professionals for one of the most exciting technology frontiers with in-depth theoretical understanding and practical hands-on experience.

On completion of the program, learners will receive a Purdue University certificate and the graduates will be entitled to membership in the Purdue University Alumni Association, joining a global community of AI professionals.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Today, AI is transforming business, societies and lives around the world. 2019 has witnessed a surge in workforce training in these technologies. Reports suggest that by 2022, 37 percent of India's workforce will be in jobs that demand a completely new set of skills. In this AI and digital transformation, it is of utmost priority for professionals to possess the skills that are in demand. Simplilearn's PG program in AI and Machine Learning, in partnership with Purdue University, covers all the core skills a professional needs, and provides learners a competitive edge to succeed in the world's next big job-creating sector."

"Technology advancements and rapidly moving digitization have pushed the threshold for business and professionals. It has become imperative for organizations to adapt and to accelerate the tangible business benefits from utilizing AI technology. AI and machine learning have almost-endless applications and are today transforming industries like banking and insurance, healthcare, consumer sector and e-commerce. With AI set to create new job opportunities, it is now time for every professional to absorb the realities of the swift disruptions and upskill themselves to be at par with their peers. Through our collaboration with Simplilearn, our program will enable learners with the skills required to future-proof their careers and discover growth opportunities in the fields of AI and ML," said Gerry McCartney, the Oesterle Professor of Information Technology at Purdue University.

Simplilearn has maintained its leadership position in offering digital skilling programs to individual learners and enterprises. Today, Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future. 

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. The IDC InfoBrief, How Blended Learning Impacts Training Success (October, 2019) found that blended learning methodologies using a combination of virtual instructor-led training (V-ILT), electronic self-paced content, and projects were up to 122 percent more likely to be best in class at transferring knowledge and up to 50 percent more likely to be best in class for cost-effectiveness. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About Purdue University

Purdue University, a top public research institution, offers higher education at its highest proven value. Committed to affordability, the University has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels. Committed to student success, Purdue is changing the student experience with a greater focus on faculty-student interaction and creative use of technology. Committed to pursuing scientific discoveries and engineered solutions, Purdue has streamlined pathways for faculty and student innovators who have a vision for moving the world forward.

Media Contact:
Vidya Nadiminti
vidya.nadiminti@simplilearn.net
+91-9663883216
Sr PR and Communications
Simplilearn Solutions Pvt Ltd

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970539/Purdue_University_Logo.jpg
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

