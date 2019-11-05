Delhi University organises International Students' Fair

The Delhi University on Tuesday organised the International Students' Fair where a website was also launched to help foreign students seeking admission. V Muraleedharan, the minister of state for External Affairs, was the chief guest at the event.

"India is fast emerging as a preferred destination for higher education for foreign students. It is heartening to see that the number of international students in DU has grown steadily from the last year," he said. He also urged students to travel outside Delhi and see the many facets of India.

