International Development News
Development News Edition

CISF writes MHA on deployment of contingent on Viswa-Bharati campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:14 IST
CISF writes MHA on deployment of contingent on Viswa-Bharati campus

The CISF has written to the Home Ministry seeking directions on a request from the Visva-Bharati University to deploy a contingent of the paramilitary force on its campus in Shantiniketan. Currently, no central university has police personnel or a paramilitary force stationed permanently on campus.

The varsity's vice chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty had recently written to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) alleging that private security personnel employed by the university owe their allegiance to "TMC local bosses". The letter was also marked to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, which has forwarded it to the paramilitary force.

In its reply to Visva-Bharati, the CISF detailed its procedure for deploying a contingent, including conducting required checks and surveys. "The CISF has written to the university telling them about the procedure followed before the force is deployed. The force has also forwarded the request to us to seek further directions in this regard," a home ministry source said.

The vice-chancellor had cited incidents of confrontation between the university administration, students and staff, in his letter to request for CISF deployment on the campus. "The private security personnel currently employed by the university owe their allegiance to the TMC local bosses and, hence, disobey Visva-Bharati's security officer with impunity.

"There have been instances of students staging protest and preventing faculty members and officials from leaving the campus when the security guards remained silent onlookers and even created enabling conditions for the protesters," the letter by Chakrabarty had said. Visva Bharati is not the only university to have made such request. In 2017, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had written to the HRD Ministry after protests on its campus turned violent.

While the BHU vice-chancellor was sent on indefinite leave, the request for CISF deployment was not taken up further. The BHU matter did not reach a conclusion as the home ministry gave no directions to the force, sources said.

The CISF guards vital installations in the country, including the Delhi Metro, 61 civil airports and organisations in the aerospace and nuclear domain. It was tasked to extend its armed security cover, exclusively from the existing government sector deployment, to private installations after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which Pakistan-based terrorists targeted five-star hotels and other locations killing over 166 people.

Currently, 10 installations in the private sector are guarded by the 1.50-lakh personnel strength force that includes Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Mysuru and the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019