International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata urges states to protest over Centre's 'bias' against

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:03 IST
Mamata urges states to protest over Centre's 'bias' against

Escalating her fight with the Centre over alleged bias against regional languages in conducting JEE (Main) tests, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday her party will hold state-wide protests against it on November 11. She also asked other states to organise similar protests.

The TMC supremo is up in arms against the Centre over inclusion of only the Gujarati language in the JEE (Main) examination held for admission to engineering colleges. She claimed states were not consulted about it, a charge dismissed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination. "If the central government is taking a decision, they should have asked the state government. How do we know? Are we the God? We are not the God, so how do we know what is in their mind? They should have informed the state government that please send it (proposal for inclusion of a regional language for writing the test)," Banerjee said.

She said since every student may not be proficient in the English language, all regional languages including the Bengali, should have been included in the JEE list. The NTA, however, clarified that though requests were sent to all states, only Gujarat and Maharashtra agreed to admit candidates in their engineering colleges through JEE (Main).

"The JEE (Main) Examination started in 2013 with the idea of all states admitting their engineering candidates through JEE (Main). The request was sent to all the states in the year 2013 itself," the NTA said in a press release. It said initially only Gujarat agreed to admit candidates to the state's engineering colleges through JEE (Main) and requested that question papers be made available in Gujarati language.

In 2014, Maharashtra also opted for admitting the candidates through JEE and requested that question papers be provided in Marathi and Urdu. In 2016, both these states withdrew the admission to the state engineering colleges through JEE (Main). Therefore, the translation in Marathi and Urdu languages was stopped.

However, the translation in Gujarati language continued at the request of Gujarat, it said. "None of the other states have approached NTA to provide the JEE (Main) question paper in any other Indian national language," the release read.

However, addressing a press conference here, Banerjee claimed that West Bengal education minister had written a letter months back for also including Bengali language for writing the examination but that was not done. Asked whether Bengali language was being discriminated against, she said, "Not only Bengali, there is discriminatory attitude towards all the languages except one or two." TMC will hold protest marches in every block of the state on the issue on Monday, the party supremo said.

"I also appeal to other states to hold protests on the issue," she said. Recalling how a row had erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as a common language, Banerjee said India is a vast country and there are many languages, caste, creed and religion.

"But one thing must be remembered that we are united, we are together because ultimately a united India is our motto," the chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An...

Global debt surges to record high $188 tn: IMF chief

Washington, Nov 7 AFP The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the worlds economic output, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday. While private sector borrowing accounts for the vast m...

Raymond creates new consumer biz co;parent to focus on realty

In a major rejig, textile player Raymond on Thursday announced hiving off the consumer and lifestyle businesses into a separate entity that will be publicly traded valued at around USD 1 billion. The company also announced a preferential a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019