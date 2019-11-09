International Development News
Development News Edition

Girls and boys have similar brains with equal math ability: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:35 IST
Girls and boys have similar brains with equal math ability: Study

There are no gender differences in math ability, according to a study that examined the brain development of young boys and girls. The researchers, including those from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, conducted the first neuroimaging study to evaluate biological gender differences in math aptitude of young children.

The results of the study, published in the journal Science of Learning, revealed that there are no differences in the brain development of girls and boys, including how they processed math skills. "This is an important reminder that humans are more similar to each other than we are different," said study co-author Alyssa Kersey from the University of Chicago in the US.

The study also noted that both boys and girls were equally engaged while watching the educational videos. "It's not just that boys and girls are using the math network in the same ways but that similarities were evident across the entire brain," Kersey said.

As part of the study, the researchers used functional MRI to measure the brain activity in 104 young children between the ages 3 to 10 (55 girls and 49 boys) while watching an educational video covering early math topics, like counting and addition. They compared scans from the boys and girls to evaluate brain similarity.

The team also examined brain maturity in the children by comparing their scans to those taken from a group of adults -- 63 adults; 25 women -- who watched the same math videos. The researchers also compared the results of the Test of Early Mathematics Ability -- a standardized test for children between 3 and 8 years of age -- from 97 participants (50 girls and 47 boys) to gauge the rate of math development.

Overall, the findings indicated that math ability was equivalent among the children, and did not show a difference in gender, or with age. The researchers could also not find a gender difference between math ability and brain maturity.

Jessica Cantlon, lead researcher of the study from Carnegie Mellon University, said the society and culture likely are steering girls and young women away from science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The researchers said families spend more time with young boys in play that involves spatial cognition, and many teachers also preferentially spend more time with boys during math class, predicting later math achievement.

Cantlon also suspected that children pick up on cues from their parent's expectations for math abilities. "Typical socialization can exacerbate small differences between boys and girls that can snowball into how we treat them in science and math," Cantlon said.

"We need to be cognizant of these origins to ensure we aren't the ones causing the gender inequities," she said. The current study looked at early childhood development using a limited set of math tasks, the researchers said.

Cantlon and her team plan to assess a broader array of math skills during childhood development such as spatial processing and memory, and follow the children over many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance ...

SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity': Rajnath

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as historic and urged people to accept it with equanimity and magnanimity. Singh, who wa...

Knicks nip Mavs despite Doncic's triple-double

Marcus Morris matched a season-high with 29 points as the visiting New York Knicks overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 106-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Knic...

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute: PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019