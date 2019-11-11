International Development News
Development News Edition

Vice Prez bats for political empowerment of women by providing them quota in Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:50 IST
Vice Prez bats for political empowerment of women by providing them quota in Parliament

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pitched on Monday for political empowerment of women by providing adequate reservation for them in Parliament and state legislatures. At the third convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he expressed happiness over the fact that women constitute 51 per cent of the students in the institute because of special admission policy for them, and for those hailing from distant places and belonging to marginalized sections.

"I would also like to stress on the need for political empowerment of women by providing adequate reservation for them in Parliament and state legislatures," Naidu said. The Vice President said it is a matter of pride that JNU is synonymous with academic excellence despite being in news for "wrong reasons" at times.

Naidu asserted that the time has come for India to reemerge as a global hub of learning. "For this to happen, our universities and institutions of higher learning have to reorient their methods of teaching and focus more sharply on research. In Indian civilization, emphasis was always on a holistic integrated vision of education. We must bring back this multi-disciplinary approach to learning," he added.

Urging the universities and institutions of higher learning to completely reorient their methods of teaching, Naidu wanted JNU and other universities in India to figure among the top-ranking global institutions. The Vice President observed that Indian civilization always laid emphasis on a holistic integrated vision of education. Urging universities like JNU to build on strengths and raise the bar, he said all-round excellence and the ability to lead the global agendas must be the aim.

As many as 430 students were conferred PhD degree at the convocation. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said universities like JNU were conceived and promoted to meet the educational aspirations of India's youth.

"We have the opportunity to be proud that the university is not only successful in its objective but also playing a leading role in paving the intellectual path of India. I hope JNU will be dynamic towards the development and operation of useful and efficient courses. "Taking full advantage of the new policies of the present government, we will use modern technology, so that more and more youth will get access to higher education," he said.

While the convocation was underway, thousands of JNU students clashed with police outside the campus as they raised their voices against the administration's "anti-student" policy. The protests started in the morning and escalated as the day progressed with angry crowds of students pushing against police personnel in anti-riot gear.

Shouting slogans and raising banners, the students wanted to march to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, about three kilometres away from the campus in south Delhi, where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the university's convocation. But they were stopped a short distance away. The students are demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019