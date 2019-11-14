VP Naidu asks children to be active partners in protecting environment

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the students to rise above the divisions of caste, creed, religion, etc. and imbibe the virtues of 'Sharing and Caring' in line with the Bharatiya Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva kutumbakam'. He also advised them to treat fellow human beings with respect and compassion.

The Vice President, made these remarks while interacting with the children from several governments and private schools from all across National Capital Region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other neighboring states who had traveled to Delhi to take part in the Children's day celebrations held at the Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

Talking about Pandit Nehru's fondness for children, Shri Naidu said that Nehru Ji always desired for children to have joyful and fulfilling childhoods.

Asking the students to take inspiration from the lives of our great freedom fighters, he urged them to become true nationalists by keeping the interests of the nation above everything else.

Shri Naidu opined that our education system must mold ideal and responsible citizens, who are socially conscientious with a national outlook. He told the children that they were the future of the nation and asked them to inculcate Indian values and understand and respect India's great heritage, culture, and traditions.

The Vice President also called for making sports a compulsory part of education, especially in Primary and Upper Primary levels and said that playing sports not only ensures good health but also inculcates team spirit and sportsmanship.

He also emphasized the need to teach children Yoga and encouraged them to take part in voluntary activities such as NSS, NCC and Scouts, and Guides, etc.

Asking children to spend time in the lap of nature, the Vice President asked them to be active partners in protecting and preserving the environment. He told them to be active partners in national missions such as Swachh Bharath, Fit India and work towards eradicating the single-use plastics.

"Nature, culture together for better future", he said and also asked children to always respectfully remember Mother, Mother tongue, Motherland and Janma Bhumi (birthplace) and Guru.

The Vice President said that women's education and empowerment was a pre-condition to the nation's development. Describing women's education as a priority mission, he said that no compromises can be made when it comes to providing the women of the country equal opportunities for growth. They should get an equal platform to contribute to the progress of the nation, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President interacted with students and office bearers of the 'Pardada Pardadi Educational Society' (PPES). Shri Naidu applauded PPES for the invaluable service they are rendering to women's education and empowerment in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that it was truly heartening to note that the Society, in addition to facilitating education for young women from underprivileged backgrounds, was also imparting essential life skills and financial assistance to them, thus securing a promising future to these bright young women.

The Vice President especially appreciated the founder of PPES, Shri Virender (Sam) Singh who retired as the CEO of Dupont, South Asia, for his yeoman service to humanity. He expressed hopes that in times to come, the 'Pardada Pardadi Educational Society' would spread its wings to bring more and more young women into its fold, guiding them in their overall development and securing the country's future.

On the occasion, the Vice President offered floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru along with his wife Smt. M. Usha and the grandchildren. He also told the students that India is surging ahead on the path to rapid, inclusive and sustainable development. Wishing the children a very bright future, he asked them to make the best possible use of the endless opportunities available to them.

