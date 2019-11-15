Jamia to get courses in foreign languages, hospital management, design

Jamia Millia Islmia (JMI) will be starting four new departments for which University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 28 teaching positions, the varsity said on Friday. The new departments are -- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Design and Innovation, and Environmental Sciences.

For each department, the UGC has approved seven teaching positions. Each department will have one professor, two associate professors and four assistant professors. Thanking the UGC for the approval, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said the new courses will help preparing students as per available job opportunities in the market.

"In future, we are planning to introduce more such courses in the university," she said.

