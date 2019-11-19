Candidates for class 3 and 4 HP govt jobs must be pass outs of schools in state: Cabinet

If you want to become a police constable, a nurse or a forest guard in Himachal Pradesh, you will have to do your schooling in the state. The state cabinet in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided that candidates for class 3 and class 4 government jobs must be pass outs of schools in the state, an official spokesperson said.

It has also made mandatory matriculation and Class 12 from Himachal Pradesh education institutions for class 3 jobs and middle and matriculation from state schools for class 4 jobs, the spokesperson said. The government's move aims at benefitting the youth who having done their schooling in the state. Himachalis who have passed out of schools outside the state will not be eligible for the class 3 and 4 jobs after the implementation of this cabinet decision.

Several government jobs including those of patwaris, clerks, steno-typists, kanugos, police constables, forest guards, nurses and pharmacists, fall under class 3, a state personnel department official said. Class 4 jobs include those of peons, chowkidars, sweepers and beldars, he said.

On the cabinet decision, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore told PTI that he would consult his party colleagues on the issue, before issuing a statement. The cabinet has also decided to recommend to the governor to convene the state assembly''s winter session from December 9 to December 14 at Dharamshala.

It announced that on completion of two years of the present government a function will be organised at The Ridge in Shimla on December 27. Ground breaking ceremonies of various projects on which MoUs have been signed, will be held on the same day at Peterhoff in Shimla. PTI DJI PTI

