International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU hostel fee hike: HRD panel concludes meetings, to submit recommendations within a week

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:34 IST
JNU hostel fee hike: HRD panel concludes meetings, to submit recommendations within a week

The HRD Ministry appointed three-member panel to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which is facing student agitation, concluded its meetings on Friday and will submit its recommendations next week. The three-member committee, including former UGC Chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain visited JNU campus on Friday to meet the students union representatives.

"We spoke to the students union representatives and took their suggestions into account. The meeting went on for two hours where we dwelled upon the reasons behind the discord between the varsity administration and students," a committee member told PTI on the condition of anonymity. "This was the final meeting and we have listened to all perspectives. We will now submit our recommendations within a week's time," he added.

V S Chauhan told reporters after the meeting, "the discussion has been positive but the final call will be taken by the JNU administration. We will submit the recommendations soon", The three-member panel was constituted on Monday to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and mediate between the administration and students who have been protesting for nearly four weeks over the hostel fee hike.

The Friday meeting was the second round of discussions that the panel members had with the student representatives. The first meeting was held with JNU Students Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, student counsellors and hostel presidents on Wednesday at HRD Ministry. The committee had also met Deans of all schools and representatives of JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA).

The agitation over hiked hostel fee escalated on November 11 when thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the university's convocation. A week later, students staged a march from the university campus to HRD Ministry but were stopped at multiple locations and finally outside the Safdarjung tomb.

The protesters alleged that the police had lathicharged and manhandled them, including a blind student, which led to a fresh protest by a group of visually challenged students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the governments regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based dive...

Noida: Mobile units to help street children in education

Street children in Noida and Greater Noida will now get special classes, including in spoken English and skill development, through mobile education units under a new initiative to keep them away from anti-social activities. The initiative ...

44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems imported in last 4 yrs: Govt

The government informed Parliament on Friday that 44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS, including e-cigarettes, were imported in the country over the last four years. To a question on the number of e-cigarettes or Electronic Nic...

Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 2Total For 3 wkts in 46 O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019