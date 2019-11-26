JNU committee recommends 50 to 75 per cent concession in hostel fees

Highlights of Recommendations

Utility and service charges for general category students will be reduced by 50 percent.

BPL (Below Poverty Line) students to be provided 75 per cent concession.

General students will now pay Rs 1,000 per month instead of Rs 2,000 per month.

BPL students will pay Rs 500 per month for utility and service charges for their hostel.

While report of the three member High Power Committee (HPC) constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Develoment (MHRD) is still pending, the High Level Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University has submitted its report recommending 50 percent concession to general cateogry students in service and utility charges. The committee has also recommended 75 per cent concession for BPL category students. The High Level Committee of the University was constituted on Sunday with a deadline to invite suggested by 5.30 pm on the same day.

