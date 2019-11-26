Focus needs to be on activity-based skill formation of students: CBSE skill edu director

Young students can shape up their career orientation only when they are not loaded with content-based curriculum, CBSE's Skill Education Director Biswajit Saha said on Tuesday.

"Young students can shape up their career orientation only when they are not loaded with content based curriculum. The flexibility in the system should be adapted by the school curriculum and the focus needs to be on activity based skill formation of students," he said at an education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

