Mobile app for e-learning launched in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched Madhu App, an e-learning mobile phone app, for making classroom learning easier for students. By using this Android App, students will be able to download video lectures and exercises by qualified teachers in Odia language.

The application also features interactive question answer sessions. The App has been named after noted freedom fighter and social reformer Madhusudan Das.

"Madhu Babu should be an inspiration for all students in Odisha," Patnaik said. The students will be able to clear their doubts with this mobile phone based application, he said.

The students will no more require tutions if they use this App, an official said. Initially, the App contains videos and exercises in mathematics and science subjects for students from classes 5 to 8, the official said.

Other subjects will be added to it later and students of other classes will also be included, the official said. The Ganjam district administration has already launched the Madu App..

