Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that politics needs intelligent youngsters and urged students to join the field. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The university presented 68,662 degrees for the academic years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It included 108 PhDs, 11,683 masters degrees, 55,367 bachelor degrees, 542 MBBS degrees, 108 BDS degrees, 656 MD/MS degrees, 122 DM/M.CH degrees an 76 MPhil degrees. Addressing the convocation ceremony, Kejriwal said, "If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics. We need youth of this country to join politics. Politics needs intelligent youth."

However, as a word of advice for graduating students, he said, "If you want to take up politics as a career do not join it." About his foray into politics, the chief minister said in the last five years, education and health systems in Delhi have improved under his government.

