Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat govt to take over school embroiled in controversy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
Gujarat govt to take over school embroiled in controversy

The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that it will take over the management of the DPS (East) School here till the end of the current academic session, so that its students do not suffer. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) canceled the schools's affiliation on Sunday, leading to protests by parents.

The school is embroiled in a controversy after it was found that it had leased out land to an ashram run by absconding godman Nithyananda. The state education department said last week that its inquiry found that the school management had forged a government NOC submitted to the CBSE for getting affiliation.

"After meeting CBSE officials today, we have taken a decision in the interest of students. The government will take over management of the school until the completion of this sessio," said education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. "It will ensure that students from class 1 to class 12 will be allowed to continue their studies in the same school till at least the end of the current session," he said.

Over 800 students of the school, located at Hirapur on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, were left high and dry after the school was closed following withdrawal of its affiliation by the CBSE. Parents and students launched an agitation against the school's closure. Students stayed put outside the campus late Tuesday night, and continued their protest on Wednesday.

They held placards saying, "We want our school back", "education is power". A delegation of parents also met governor Acharya Dev Vrat, requesting him to intervene.

School principal Hitesh Puri said the school should be given three months to submit necessary documents and get back the affiliation. "The affiliation was taken away mid-session, so where will the students go? How will they prepare for the board exams? If school has no NOC, it should be given time (to submit one)," he said.

An inquiry set up by the state government on the CBSE's request to look into alleged illegal lease of land to Nithyananda's ashram revealed that the school had forged the No-Objection-Certificate of the education department which was submitted for CBSE affiliation in 2009..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Kim Jong Un rides again as N.Korea warns U.S. against using military force

North Korea said it would take prompt corresponding actions if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyangs year-end deadline for stalled denuclearisation talks.The sta...

UPDATE 1-Mexico to seek cooperation on arms flows with U.S. attorney general

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his government will seek to strengthen cooperation with the United States to control the flow of arms and dollars during meetings this week with U.S. Attorney General William B...

Edulji takes a dig at Engineer during Dilip Sardesai lecture

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and ex-COA member Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public with the ex-womens team captain venting out her anger at the octogenarian for questioning her cricketing credential...

UPDATE 1-Middleman gives details to Malta court of plot to kill reporter

The self-confessed middleman in the murder of a journalist told a court on Wednesday a wealthy Maltese businessman was the brains behind the killing but said people tied to government might also be implicated. Melvin Theuma received immunit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019