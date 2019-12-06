Left Menu
Special buses for women will be started in 5 Hry districts: Khattar

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 06-12-2019 19:29 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 19:29 IST
Special buses for women will be started in 5 Hry districts: Khattar

Special buses for women would be started on a pilot basis in five Haryana districts, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday.    These buses would be started under the scheme "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana" in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra. Khattar was reviewing the progress of "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana", which has been crafted to ensure safety of girl students, during a meeting with senior officers of education and transport departments, an official statement said.

The chief minister said these special buses are being started keeping in view the security of girl students. Women police constable would also be deputed in each such bus to keep a vigil on anti-social elements, he said.

Initially, educational institutions of higher education would be included for to and fro facility for the girl students and later on other educational institutions would also be included under the scheme. Khattar directed the officers to prepare the routes of buses in such a manner that the time and buses both could be effectively utilised.

He directed the officers of Education Department that while preparing route in each district, a senior officer be appointed as Nodal Officer who would coordinate with the officers of Transport Department for preparing better routes for these buses. The chief minister directed the officers concerned to maintain proper coordination for the success of the scheme and also to further expand its scope so that the girl students do not face any difficulty in pursuing their studies.

At present, only girl students of colleges are being included under this scheme but later on, students of other institutes of higher education would also be included. PTI SUN SNE SNE

