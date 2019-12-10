Left Menu
Development News Edition

BHU prof quits SVDV dept, joins arts faculty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Varanasi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:25 IST
BHU prof quits SVDV dept, joins arts faculty

BHU professor Feroze Khan, whose appointment as a teacher of Sanskrit led to protests by some university students, resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty, BHU sources said on Tuesday. Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra confirmed that Khan has joined the Arts Faculty of the university.

This comes amid protest by students, mostly from the ABVP, against his appointment at the SVDV last month. The students had boycotted his classes and staged a dharna outside the vice-chancellor's office. They had on Monday even threatened a fast unto death. "Only a Hindu can teach us our religion. Feroz Khan is free to teach Sanskrit language elsewhere," the students had insisted.

The BHU administration had come out in Khan's support, saying his appointment was made in accordance with the BHU Act and the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission. The university had in a public statement even said that Khan was the "best" among all candidates.

A frustrated Khan had even appeared for an interview on Friday in the university's Ayurveda department. The interview was held in secrecy in a guest house in view of the fear of protests by students. Ten candidates, including Khan, were to appear for the interview but only eight turned up.

Ayurveda department dean Prof Yamini Bhushan told reporters that Khan had ranked at the top of the merit list. Khan had earlier applied for the job in the Ayurveda and Arts faculties, along with the Sanskrit faculty. He was appointed to the Sanskrit faculty which triggered protests by students who were unwilling to accept a Muslim as their teacher.

The students of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Department had been on protest since November 7 and on November 24, the retired professors of the BHU had also expressed their support for the students. On Monday, the protesting students had told the university proctor that if Khan is not suspended with immediate effect, they will not only boycott the upcoming semester exams but also start a fast unto death.

A Sanskrit professor was also reportedly attacked by students for supporting Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

The Autograph: Die-hard MSD fan Pranav wants "183 autographs" from his idol

Theres a certain amount of intrigue associated with 183 in Indian cricket and die-hard fans have their own reasons for remembering the number. For most, it is the score India defended against the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup, fo...

11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memori...

AASU to move SC against CAB

The All Assam Students Union AASU, which is spearheading the anti-CAB protests in the state, on Tuesday said that it will move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya sla...

MP: Jabalpur to host Osho Mahotsav

The Madhya Pradesh government will host three-day Osho Mahotsav in Jabalpur beginning December 11. The festival, to be held in the memory of Acharya Rajneesh, is organised by the state Spirituality department, the Jabalpur Tourism Promotio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019