Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata govt steps in to curb Guv's powers over varsities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:23 IST
Mamata govt steps in to curb Guv's powers over varsities

Universities in West Bengal will have the power to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies without consulting the state's governor, their chancellor, if a "rule" tabled by the TMC government on Tuesday is endorsed by the state assembly. The move comes amid a running feud between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who have quarrelled over a host of issues in the last few months.

Dhankhar had recently alleged he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities. "Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the (higher education) department," the document tabled by the government in the assembly said.

It said now the vice-chancellors will be free to call meetings of the highest decision making bodies of their universities in consultation with the higher education department and not the chancellor that was hitherto the practice. When reached for comments, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that the new rule will in no way infringe on the rights of the chancellor as his department was already vested with powers to take important decisions with regard to universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly accused the governor of trying to run a "parallel government" in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party do not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.Weve just got to get Brexit done, and youre asking m...

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over...

UNESCO team to visit Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line Wednesday

The Reactive Monitoring Mission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO will visit the Kalka-Shimla world heritage railway line on Wednesday, a railway official said on Tuesday. Two members of the miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019