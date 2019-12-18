18 universities sign MoU with MESC to offer bachelors of vocational courses

Eighteen universities and colleges, including three Delhi University colleges, have signed an MoU with the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) to offer Bachelors of Vocational Courses in gaming, animation, filmmaking and visual arts. MESC will provide practical training for the courses offered by these colleges and universities.

"Skills education forms the backbone of development of any nation that helps cultivate skilled youth and workforce which is the need of the hour. India's young population is its most valuable asset and dominates 54 per cent of the population. It also has a history of being the world leader in education, to put our vision and mission to create a better skilled population for future," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday at an event. Pokhriyal was addressing a gathering at "Manthan", an academia event organised by MESC and the HRD Ministry.

"Universities have a responsibility to fulfil and reinvent themselves and their structure to meet student expectations. Along with the universities, we also have a responsibility to make sure that the youth gets opportunities to explore career in different industries and to have those, meet the ever- changing needs of the industry in the curriculum," said Subba Rao, the senior economic advisor, at the HRD Ministry. Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is also the Chairman of MESC, said, "The film industry alone employs 72 vocational skill workers. We need to meet the changing needs of the media and entertainment industry. Along with creating a skilled youth, MESC is also dedicated to creating future leaders by providing them a platform to train the youth holistically." PTI GJS AAR

